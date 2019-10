NEW YORK (WROC) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says extra deer hunting permits are still available for this season.

The permits will be given out first come, first serve starting November 1. The applications have to be filled out in person.

The DEC also is announcing that starting next year, there will be a lower blood alcohol limit for hunters. The limit was lowered from .10 to .08, the same level to be able to legally drive a car.