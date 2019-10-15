Cuomo introduces new measures to protect children from lead paint exposure

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 budget has new protections for children exposed to lead paint. It will lower the definition of an elevated exposure to get kids help sooner.

Code enforcement officers from the City of Rochester perform inspections on houses every day. Houses built before 1978 that require certificates of occupancy must be inspected for lead every three to six years, depending on the size.

During an inspection, four rooms are tested in two different spots — a window and the floor.

The samples are then sent out to a lab and results come back in about a week. Gary Kirkmire, the Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester said code enforcement officers have a few different jobs.

“They preserve property, they ensure the health and safety of our residents, and collectively they’ve reduced the number of kids lead poisoned since the inception of lead ordinance by 85% and since 1994 by 98%,” said Kirkmire.

Depending on the results, houses may be re-tested.