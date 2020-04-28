Breaking News
Coronavirus continues to weigh on New York State’s economy

NY News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on New York’s economy with the state still on PAUSE, and the demand at food banks continues to rise. 

“We’re seeing a tremendous demand in food banks, which is predictable in some ways, but the numbers are very, very high,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to the Governor’s Office, the need at food banks in Upstate New York has gone up 40 to 60 percent. Now the state is committing $25 million in emergency funding to food banks and providers impacted.

Another sector hurting is dairy farms. 

“Because the markets are so roiled, some farm cooperatives are actually dumping milk because the market can’t consume it,” said the Governor.

The Governor announced the state will partner with those producers to process and distribute products to food banks in need. He says the state will also work with industries that use milk to make products and get it to food banks. 

Another big issue is unemployment. The Governor’s Secretary said, as of Friday, the state had paid out more than $3 billion in unemployment benefits. The Governor was asked if New York has the money to continue to pay them out as the coronavirus continues and the claims keep coming in. 

He had this to say: 

“No. That’s why the federal government has to provide funding. Because we don’t have the money.”

The state is also asking philanthropies to help with food bank donations. Those interested in helping can email COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.


