Breaking News
No Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher this year
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

CDTA to receive $60M in federal funding, New York legislators confirm

NY News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Paul Tonko announced $60,900,000 in federal funding for CDTA on Monday, money which Pres. Donald Trump tweeted about on Thursday evening.

These capital grant funds will help create the Washington/Western Bus Rapid Transit Project, or BRT, which places a new line along 8.5 miles of Western and Washington Avenues in downtown Albany. The BRT line will connect the downtown Albany Bus Terminal to Crossgates Mall, including stops at SUNY, the Harriman State Office Complex, and residential and commercial neighborhoods.

“Our transit systems and infrastructure keep our communities moving and this vital addition will help to better connect neighborhoods and businesses across the City of Albany and the Greater Capital District.”

Senator Gillibrand

The BRT project brings reliable service and ideally will encourage pedestrian-focused development projects. Increasing access locally should stimulate economic growth and revitalize the urban neighborhoods surrounding the downtown corridor.

“Reliable transportation connecting key areas of the city will help to revitalize the Capital Region economy in an environmentally friendly way.”

Senator Schumer

Service is anticipated to start in 2022, with federal money funding 75% of the project, and the remaining 25% coming from the state and CDTA. Funding for the new bus rapid transit line comes after $42.7 was earmarked for CDTA under the CARES Act, aimed at covering operating expenses and revenue loss system-wide due to the coronavirus.

“CDTA has been an exceptional source of leadership and vision for years, helping build lasting economic capacity and vitality in our home communities, including their proposal and advocacy for this worthy transportation project. My colleagues and I have long fought to deliver this needed federal support that we know will make a major difference for our Capital Region.

“Our entire region will finally benefit from this long-overdue federal support.

Congressman Tonko

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss