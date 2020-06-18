1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rep. Reed continues calls for an investigation into New York’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19

NY News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – During a virtual press conference this morning, Rep. Tom Reed continued his push for an investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the nursing home crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reed held a joint virtual press conference with United States House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana saying what happened in New York nursing homes was “egregious.”

Reed previously joined other New York State lawmakers, including former Governor George Pataki, who have called for investigations into the state’s handling of the virus.

About 6,200 nursing home residents have died from the virus since March 1 after Gov. Cuomo issued an order, which he says fell under Center for Disease Control guidelines, saying that no resident should be denied care from a nursing home.

Governor Cuomo’s office says “CMS’s guidance issued March 13th clearly stating that patients should admit any individuals that they would normally admit to the facility, including individuals from hospitals where a case of COVID1- was/is present.”

On Thursday morning Reed emphasized that he’s “been dealing with this issue from day one in early March,” and was active in acquiring testing for local nursing homes.

At least 31 nursing home residents in Steuben County have died from the virus at three facilities: Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, and the Harriet Taylor Health Center.

Reed went on to say that he had “daily calls” with hospitals, health networks, and nursing home facilities during the crisis, saying he “heard the concern for these people in real-time, and no one would listen in Albany, in regards to this horrific order.”

Governor Cuomo’s office issued the following statement to WETM in regard to Reed’s statements:

“These craven political hacks sent this same partisan document to several other states – all of which happen to have Democratic governors – apparently seeking some sort of election year boost and to misdirect attention away from the oversight committee’s investigation into the federal pandemic response.. Nothing can cover for the fact that the federal government failed, specific federal guidelines were issued and followed by more than a dozen states, and that present state law, Section 10 N.Y.C.R.R. Section 415.26 states that a nursing home shall accept and retain only those residents for whom it can provide adequate care –  specifically outlawing nursing homes from accepting patients they cannot care for.”

Rich Azzopardi, Senior Advisor to the Governor

The full press conference with Rep. Reed and Scalise is available below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss