11-year-old boy killed in Penn Yan farming accident

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – An 11-year-old boy was killed on Sunday night after a farming accident in Penn Yan, according to the Yates County Sheriff.

The boy, whose name was not released by police, was cleaning out a grain silo when he became entangled with an auger, a drilling device.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner and the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Benton Fire and Penn Yan Ambulance.