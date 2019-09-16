NY lawmakers to look at expanding access to rural broadband

SEPTEMBER PRECIPITATION: 2.00" MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 A.M. MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 A.M.

Don't let today's cloudy start leave you writing the day off as a "washout". It will turn out to be a fine afternoon as drier air slowly arrives from Canada on north and northeasterly winds. A wave of Low pressure tracking to the south of the region will take with it, as it slides south and east, the clouds and showers of the morning out into the Atlantic. High pressure will nose in from the northeast in the afternoon allowing for some clearing. Temperatures today will top out right around 70 degrees. It will be slightly cooler along the Lake Ontario shoreline and in the Bristol Hills.Monday night and into Tuesday will begin a long sustained dry stretch that will last through the final week of summer. In the upper levels of the atmosphere a significant ridge will take over across much of the eastern United States. This will allow for warmer air to surge across the middle part of the United States up into the Great Lakes, but not significantly warmer across New York State as we continue to hold on to seasonal air for the middle of the week. We'll start to see above average temperatures heading into the second half of the week.For the day-to-day details, there will not be much excitement. Sunny skies Tuesday will allow temperatures to warm into the middle 70s. More sun Wednesday and Thursday means upper 70s and lower 80s. At this point we'll start to see highs in the lower and mid 80s even heading into the first half of next weekend. It will be a nice way to finish off summer. The next chance for rain comes Sunday and the first day of fall is Monday, also known as the autumnal equinox.