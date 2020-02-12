FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The 12th annual NY Ice Wine & Culinary Festival returns to Casa Larga Vineyards on Valentine’s Day weekend (Feb 15).

This year, the festival has introduced two start times, a new Ice Club, and celebrity mixologists will be in attendance at the Luv Shack.

Attendees can purchase tickets for 10 am – 1 pm, or 2 pm – 5 pm to enjoy tastings from six wineries, one distillery and a cidery.

The festival will also feature ice wine-infused foods, horse-drawn wagon rides, cocktails, shopping, and information on ice wine.

For ticket information click here