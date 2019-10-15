wxbanner

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo uses n-word during radio interview

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo used the n-word during a WAMC radio interview on Tuesday while discussing discrimination against Italian-Americans.

The governor was quoting a recent New York Times op-ed when used the derogatory terms.

“They used an expression that southern Italians were called quote-unquote, and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the New York Times, n****r w**s,” Governor Cuomo told WAMC host Alan Chartock in reference to the op-ed.

Gov. Cuomo also said that Italian-Americans are not immune from attack and that stereotyping is still alive and well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss