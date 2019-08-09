NY firefighter rescues child locked in hot car; dad arrested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter rescued a crying child locked alone in a car on a warm summer day in New York City.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a shopping center in Queens. Firefighter Matthew Clinton says the roughly 4-year-old boy was in a car seat, sweating and crying that it was hot inside.

Clinton obtained a hammer from a bystander and smashed the driver’s side window to get the boy out.

The firefighter says the child was scared but alert and able to stand. The boy was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

When his father returned, he was arrested on reckless endangerment and other charges.

Last month, twin 1-year-olds died after their father left them in a car in the Bronx during his workday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss