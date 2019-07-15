NY Education Commissioner resigning amid possible state takeover of RCSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — MaryEllen Elia, the New York State Education Comissioner, announced she will be resigning from her position, effective later this summer.

Elia made the announcement during a Board of Regents meeting Monday in Albany.

Elia’s departure will leave questions for the Rochester City School District, as a possible state takeover of the district looms. Rochester residents will vote on the possibility this November. If approved by voters, the decision to intervene would ultimately go to the state. If the takeover occurs, the state would appoint a new school board. In a two part series, News 8’s Kayla Green traveled to Camden, New Jersey to see how a state takeover played out for district students, residents and staff.

RCSD is already in a transition period as they recently introduced its new superintendent Terry Dade.

RCSD released a statement Monday regarding Elia’s resignation:

“The Rochester City School District thanks Commissioner Elia for her service to all students in the State of New York. Her commitment to ensuring students receive a high-quality education is second-to-none. We stand ready to support her during her remaining days as State Education Commissioner and will assist with the Department’s transition to continue the best possible education for all Rochester City School District children.”

New York State United Teachers released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“As Commissioner Elia’s tenure comes to a close, we wish her well in her future endeavors. We look forward to engaging with the Board of Regents as the search for the next commissioner begins and ensuring that the voices of hundreds of thousands of educators across New York State are heard throughout the process. We look forward to working closely with the next commissioner to fix the broken state testing system for children in grades 3-8 and on our mission to cultivate the next generation of highly qualified, dedicated educators. Selecting a new commissioner with a deep background in public school classrooms will go a long way toward achieving these critical goals.”

Elia Resignation Letter — July 15, 2019 by Matthew Driffill on Scribd