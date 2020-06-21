1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NY: Department of Labor releases preliminary May employment numbers

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Department of Labor said Thursday that the private sector of New York’s economy added 137,300 jobs in May as the unemployment rate decreased.

The DOL’s preliminary figures show that state residents filing for unemployment—which does not precisely correspond to state residents who don’t have jobs—decreased by 76,300 in May. The labor force levels grew by 5,700.

According to the figures private sector jobs statewide increased by 2.1 percent from April to May, and the unemployment rate was 14.5. By comparison, the national rate was 13.3. The unemployment rate in New York City was 18.3, but outside of the city it shrank to 11.9.

The Department of Labor announced figures comparing May 2019 to May 2020. Private sector jobs decreased by 12.8 percent (over 16 million) over the year nationally, and by 20.2 percent (1.68 million) in New York. In that comparison, the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area lost 15.9 percent (58,800) of jobs in the private sector, with Glens Falls dropping by 20.5 percent (9,100) and Kingston by 16.1 percent (7,800).

In terms of industry, leisure, hospitality, trade, transportation, utilities, and private sector educational and health services lost the most. All told, those industries lost close to 1.15 million jobs/employees.

