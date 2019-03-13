News

NY considers kids Bingo bill.

New York State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow minors to play bingo. 

The proposed legislation will ensure that children can take part in the game but, only with adult supervision. 

The bill passed the Senate on Monday and is headed to the assembly. 

A similar bill was introduced in the assembly, but it has not moved out of committee. 

 

