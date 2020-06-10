Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Nursing homes should only test for coronavirus once a week, NY Health Commissioner recommends

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/WTEN) — Nursing homes are asking New York regulators to ease up on a twice-weekly coronavirus testing mandate for their employees.

Organizations that represent nursing homes sent a letter to state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker Tuesday, saying the state requirement creates financial and practical burdens that make it harder to provide quality care to residents.

They want to reduce testing to once a week. According to the letter, from the New York State Health Facilities Association, the Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association, and the Southern New York Association, “The current testing policy, while well intentioned, now creates significant economic and practical burdens that inhibit, and often detract from, our ability to provide safe and quality care to our residents.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a statement on Wednesday which did not directly address the request, though it did confirm that a weekly mandate would remain in place. However, Zucker says he has recommended that nursing homes reduce testing to only once per week. His statement reads, in part:

“I have recommended to Governor Cuomo that moving forward, New York State follow CDC guidance in requiring nursing home staff to be tested once a week.”

Dr. Howard Zucker
New York State Health Commissioner

Take a look at the original letter from nursing home representatives:

LETTER-FINAL-NYS-DOH-TestingDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss