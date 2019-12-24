Nursing home residents forced to leave for second time in a week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of the nursing home, Wesley Gardens, had to leave on Christmas Eve — the second time they were displaced in a week.

Family of the residents told News 8 they were not notified of the move.

“It doesn’t feel good,” Sarah Beers said. Beers’ 92-year-old mother is a resident at Wesley Gardens and is currently being evacuated.

“I know that the staff is doing the best they can. The staff here is very caring, very tentative. They deserve a better building. But it would have been very helpful if we got a warning this morning to get in earlier. It was a big surprise.”

Last week, residents were removed from their rooms in the nursing home and forced to wait in other rooms and hallways for hours.

Officials with the Rochester Fire Department said a pipe burst on the seventh floor and led to water throughout the building on Thursday.

Now, multiple transportation vehicles are on scene ready to transport patients to other facilities.

There’s about six transportation vans at the Wesley Gardens in Rochester. A family member I just spoke says she didn’t get a notification about her 92 year old mother being moved today. She says all of the remaining residents are being moved out because of last week’s incident. pic.twitter.com/yxwyU3QxnI — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 24, 2019

Senior living community St. John’s released a statement on Tuesday about the incident.

“St. John’s is continuing to work cooperatively with the Department of Health, Wesley Gardens and our leadership team to follow the Greater Rochester Mutual Aid Plan that was put into effect to support the situation. Our priority is to ensure the Wesley Gardens residents are safe and feel welcome and at home as quickly as possible. We understand how stressful it is to be displaced—especially during the holidays—so our goal is to ease that stress for the residents and their families. We’ll continue to care for these residents as long as necessary.”

— St. John’s Vice President of Skilled Services Nate Sweeney

Monroe County’s Public Safety Director Timothy Kohlmeier said the county does not have an official role in the process.

“Our office of Emergency Management has provided radios for the facility staff and is on site monitoring.”

News 8 has reached out to Wesley Gardens and to Monroe County’s Department of Health to find out more information, and learn where the residents will be transported too, but we have not heard back.

According to the Department of Health, Wesley Gardens was cited for its sprinkler systems on August 22 of this year.

Check back with us as we continue to update this developing story.