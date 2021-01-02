Nursing home advocates push for expanded visitation rights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Nursing home advocates say it’s time for the state to ease up on some of the visitation restrictions.

The group “Save our Seniors” said they’ve been trying to get visitation rights expanded inside nursing homes for a while.

Local advocates aren’t the only ones fed up.

Families across the empire state are, too.

We spoke with a woman who hasn’t had an in-person visit with her 93-year-old father since February of last year.

She said it’s insulting that the state is allowing people to attend a football game.

“I’m a big sports fan myself, I don’t begrudge the celebration of winning the AFC title. I understand all that, but the focus that the state has on sports, versus people who have been waiting to see their loved ones for ten or 11 months is outrageous to me. It’s a slap in the face.” JILL HARRIS, SYRACUSE, N.Y.

The governor’s office has yet to respond for comment.