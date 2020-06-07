Nurse, doctor marry in chapel at hospital where they work

(CBS) – A nurse and doctor in the U.K. canceled their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the frontline workers were still able to find a way to hold their nuptials – at the hospital where they work.

Jann Tipping, an ambulatory emergency nurse, and Annalan Navaratnam, an acute medical registrar, had plans to get married in August, but canceled because they were worried their families won’t be able to travel at that time

Instead, family members from Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka were able to attend the couple’s wedding via live-stream.

Tipping and Navaratnam wed inside the chapel at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. They said they decided to hold it “while everyone was still healthy,” BBC News reports.

Navaratnam said they were “so happy that we have been able to commit ourselves to one another.”

While the wedding was unconventional, it had many elements of a traditional wedding. Reverand Mia Hilborn held a service, the couple held a drinks reception – virtually – and they shared a first dance and speeches.

The wedding even gained the attention of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who tweeted: “This is lovely.”