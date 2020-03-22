Nurse at Penfield assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday that a nurse in Penfield tested positive for COVID-19. The nurse works at Heathwood Assisted Living & Memory Care.

According to an employee at Heathwood, the nurse informed the center of her diagnosis on Friday. She hadn’t worked a shift at Heathwood since March 11 and had minimal resident contact at that time.

Heathwood said no other staff or patients are showing signs of the coronavirus, nor is there reason to believe anyone else at the facility has the virus.

Heathwood said families of its residents have been notified.

The Monroe County Department of Health said it is aware and investigating.

Like all senior living facilities and skilled nursing homes, Heathwood is following strict protocols to protect patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes screening everyone who comes into the building and screening residents daily for any symptoms.