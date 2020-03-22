Nurse at Penfield assisted living center tests positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
A nurse from Heathwood Assisted Living in Penfield has tested positive for COVID-19. According to an employee of Heathwood, the nurse informed the center of her diagnosis on Friday. She hadn’t worked a shift at Heathwood since March 11th and had minimal resident contact at that time. Heathwood says no other staff or patients are showing signs of the coronavirus, nor is there reason to believe anyone else at the facility has the virus. Heathwood says families of its residents have been notified, as has staff. The Monroe County Department of Health told News 8 it is aware and investigating.

Like all senior living facilities and skilled nursing homes, Heathwood is following strict protocols to protect patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors, including families, are not allowed. Everyone who comes into the building is screened daily, as are residents.

Last week, an employee of the Friendly Home in Brighton tested positive for COVID-19. So did a resident of the DeMay Living Center in Newark. And in Wyoming County Sunday, the Department of Health said two residents of the Wyoming County skilled nursing facility in Warsaw had tested positive for COVID-19.

