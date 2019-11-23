November 23 celebrates National Espresso Day

(CNN) – Instead of starting your morning with an average cup of coffee on Saturday, grab an espresso. That’s because November 23 is National Espresso Day.

When we think of an espresso, we most likely are focused on the highly concentrated coffee brew usually served in a small cup.

But the national day calendar said in the late 1800s espresso was just a coffee made expressly for the person ordering it.

The word espresso means “quick in time” in Italian. That could be because the cup was brewed shortly before serving.

It was apparently a commonplace order in cafes and restaurants back then.