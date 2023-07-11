NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR) — Police in Norwich are investigating a homicide after finding the body of a local woman following a missing person complaint.

On July 9, Officers from the Norwich Police Department responded to 89 North Broad Street in Norwich, for a welfare check and missing person complaint.

During the Police Department’s investigation, police found the body of 44-year-old Alisa Ann Martin in the residence.

Norwich Police haven’t released additional information regarding the investigation but said they are working closely with the New York State Police and Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Norwich Police at 607-336-8477.