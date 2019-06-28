Northwest City Council Democratic primary winner calling for an investigation after an incident outside a polling station

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The candidate who won the Democratic primary for the Northwest City Council seat is asking for an investigation of an incident outside a polling station on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, outside the Edgerton Rec Center in Rochester, Jose Peo was doing some last-minute campaigning. Then he was approached by city employee Tammi Herron.

Cellphone video shows Herron getting out of a Rochester City Police car, gesturing towards Peo’s group, then gets back into the car. Peo says he was told he was closer to the polling place than the rules allow, a claim he denies.

“I never once approached anybody that didn’t already ask me for information. I was just standing there waving my flag,” says Peo.

Peo is getting support from City Councilwoman Molly Clifford. She notes that Herron isn’t a police officer, she’s the Northwest Neighborhood Service Center Administrator.

Clifford says Herron’s involvement hints of intimidation and was a misuse of RPD resources. “The fact that he was driving a city worker to a polling place? Which isn’t even a part of her job. Completely unacceptable.”

In a statement Thursday, city officials said security camera footage from the rec center is being reviewed to see if it captured the illegal placement of signs on city property, but in the same statement, they pointed the finger at Peo.

“It is our understanding that Councilmember Clifford is standing to support illegal activity on election day, which is sad. We hope that if Mr. Peo is successful in the election, he will learn to abide by the law. Justin Roj, Communications Director, City of Rochester

The city says at the time of the incident, Herron was out in the neighborhood with a crime prevention officer dealing with another issue.

Peo and Clifford are asking that the Rochester Office of Public Integrity investigate.