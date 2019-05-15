North Carolina man's Honda Accord hits 1 million miles

A North Carolina man says his Honda Accord has hit 1 million miles.

According to our affiliate WBTV, Dexter Mills, who is a former auto technician in Durham, wrote in a Facebook post that his 2000 Honda Accord had eclipsed 1 million miles earlier this year.

He says, after hitting that mark, his vehicle's warning light started to flash. But, "A quick diagnostic check didn't show any abnormalities," said Mills.

However, Mills says it's likely time to retire the vehicle.