North Carolina gets its first Wegmans store

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – The wait is now over.

The first Wegmans grocery store in North Carolina is now open in Raleigh.

The opening happened Sunday morning around 7 a.m. Shoppers packed the Midtown East shopping center off Wake Towne Drive.

Before the sun came up, a line was seen wrapped around the building.

This is the 100th Wegmans store to open in the United States.

Law enforcement remind drivers that the Wake Forest Road Corridor will be slow moving for the next few days as people check out the new store.

Drivers will experience delays on surrounding roads: Six Forks Road, Wake Forest Road, Wake Towne Drive, and Industrial Drive.

A team of off-duty police officers are also on scene assisting with traffic flow.

According to message boards across the area, delays are expected at least through Tuesday, October 1.