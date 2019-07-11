North Bay man killed in head-on crash in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WROC-TV) New York State Police officers are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place on Tuesday in the city of Rome on State Route 47 near Townline Road.

Police said 27-year-old Tyler Bangs from North Bay was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Trax in the southbound lane on State Route 46 when he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck 63-year-old Roxanne Platt from Utica head-on.

A crew from the city of Rome Fire Department extracted Bangs and Platt from their vehicles.

Bangs was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Platt was air lifted to Upstate University Hospital where she’s listed in critical condition with internal injuries.



The investigation is continuing.