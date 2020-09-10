Church member says food donations to area shelters delayed by local protests

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Michelle Huckabee Vierk with non-profit ‘Team Ignite’, and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, says they have 600 tons of dry goods and food for New York State shelters. 12 of those shelters are here in Rochester. But she says since the protests erupted last week, those donations are on hold.



“The trucks have been turned around back to Salt Lake. So it’s been halted,” says Vierk. “Until the unrest stops, then people will get their food and the trucks can come here safely.”

Even though roads are navigable during the day and most are at night, the national attention on the protests and news of the clogged pathways stopped the truckers en route from delivering to the distribution centers here. Places like the House of Mercy, one of those dozen area food pantries, is waiting for their shipment.

“We have so many people we have to feed, and we run out of food,” says Sister Grace Miller with the House of Mercy.

Sister Grace says they are open 24/7 and feed thousands of homeless per year. Sister Rita Lewis says with winter approaching the dry food donations are critical of the cold months ahead.

“That’s my belief that it’s probably like rice and pasta and dried beans most likely,” says Lewis.

Charles Earlsey, the Director of Operations of the House of Mercy, says they have to currently feed 54 people inside three times a day, and about a hundred at the gates. “We were skimming by when the virus hit. But now that the virus has hit, we’re really having a problem,” he says.

Vierk, also an Army veteran who moved to Rochester and has deep roots in the region, says she has faith in America and the ability for all kinds of people to work things out. She’s hoping it happens here soon so they can give the shipment the thumbs up.

“I am a strong believer that things will come together. That negotiations at the roundtable will happen, so that we can continue to help people out,” she says.

The donation to 200 food pantries across New York State is in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Church of Latter-day Saints.

Rochester area recipients include: Attica Food Pantry, Barakah Muslim Charity, Brighton Food Cupboard, Brockport Food Shelf, Cameron Community Ministries, Community Action Angels Food Pantry, Eastern Service Workers Association, FoodLink, Geneseo Food Pantry, House of Mercy, South Wedge Food Program, and the Warsaw Food Pantry.

A spokeswoman for the Church of Latter Day Saints in the region did tell News 8 the shipments are delayed, but not due to the protests. She says the trucks stopped to help aide other areas, and the food is coming at a later date.

