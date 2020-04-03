1  of  75
Non-essential business owner urges others to close during pandemic

GREECE, NY (WROC) The State has a range of essential businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, listing everything from health care, to certain manufacturing and retail services, financial institutions and others.

What’s not on there, according to Jodi Tunision, are CBD stores like the one she owns in Greece. 

“I felt it was important to comply with New York State regulations on essential businesses,” says Tunison of CBDepot.

She says she checked with the State Attorney General’s office and their language was clear. “If you continue to do business or choose to do business, you could be fined and/or shut down,” says Tunison.

She closed her doors immediately. But she says some other businesses, like smoke shops and other CBD stores are staying open. She’s encouraging her fellow business owners who might be uncertain, to reach out to the Attorney General’s office for guidance. 

“Make the phone calls. It’s not a chance I’d be willing to take. I just want to let me customers know how important they are to us. We just hope everyone is okay and healthy.”

