IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — The sinkhole on St. Paul in Irondequoit should have been fixed days ago. But with more issues getting uncovered, it could take into the weekend to get patched back up.

It turns out that in the hole, feet of sewer pipe need to be replaced, and that’s causing an even deeper dig.

“The biggest problem is the amount of traffic going down,” said Diane Deveney. She and her family have been here for over 20 years and have never seen so many vehicles coming down her quiet residential side street.

“We actually even have the city buses coming by, which can be frustrating and the speed,” she said.

With pedestrians out and children playing, all this added commotion is a concern. All that also leads to “Well, there’s a lot of noise!” said resident Gail Aldridge.

Aldridge said in addition to the new automobile acoustics many of these drivers have a lead foot.

“People were like blasting down the street like, quickly, very fast,” she said.

Aldridge and others alerted police to the folks racing through. A speed check was put in place to encourage drivers to take it slow.

“I’m not a speed Nazi, but I would like people to be driving a little slower,” said Chris Eddy.

Eddy and his wife are considering writing a petition to the town. “And I think we can probably get 80 to 90 percent of the people here to sign it and say, ‘this should really be a 25 MPH road,”

Between the congestion, noise, and speed, Peter Major is saying, ‘This too shall pass’, and is taking the path of patience. He’s lived here 50 years and wants this job done right.

“I understand that the infrastructure is 100 years old at least,” said Major, adding, “So, I think they’re doing a great job and all that,”

Monroe County did say they are reviewing the progress at the sinkhole site with the contractor and will be sending an update out on Friday.