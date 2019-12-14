Nobody injured in Rochester morning fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters were called to a house fire early Saturday morning in Rochester on the 400 block of Columbia Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crew members from the Rochester Fire Department saw heavy smoke from near the attic, and after gaining entry, they found fire on the first, second, and attic levels of the house.

According to firefighters, the bulk of the fire was in the attic.

One of the occupants said he heard the smoke alarm going off and woke up the others in the house. Firefighters said they all were able to exit the house safely.

The Red Cross was called to house the occupants temporarily.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue. RG&E was called to cut the power to the house.