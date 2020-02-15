Noah’s Event Venue abruptly closes, leaving couples scrambling

(CBS) – Nearly 3,000 brides and grooms are scrambling after a national chain of wedding venues called Noah’s abruptly closed. Those couples are out more than $7 million.

The fairy tale of a perfect wedding is now crushed for Eva Hung and her fiancé. Her Noah’s wedding venue closed without warning and their ceremony is just three weeks away. She said they will lose “anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000.”

In total, 2,800 weddings and special events across the country are at risk after all of the chain’s 28 locations shut down. Noah’s filed for bankruptcy last May after investor allegations of fraud. A judge last week ordered it to close immediately.

But many customers only learned the chain was closing through social media. A notice on Noah’s website Monday stated “negative publicity along with the [bankruptcy] court order, has made it impossible to continue.”

Now, brides like Hung aren’t sure what to do next.

“Because we’re paying for everything, we’re probably not going to go on our honeymoon,” Hung said.