No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, I.A. (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.