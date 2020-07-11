No threat after suspicious package found in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Lake Section officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Dewey Avenue on Saturday after being notified of a suspicious package.

When officers arrived they located a Styrofoam-type cooler that was wrapped in duct tape.

Officers said they located the package in some shrubbery near a sidewalk.

Crews with RPD’s Bomb Squad responded to the area, as well.

According to RPD, the contents in the container did not pose any risk to human life or property. Officers disposed the package.