‘No sign of the baby’: Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Pasco County say they have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought by police in a newborn baby’s disappearance, but they say they are still looking for the infant.

Deputies say Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the woods with a self-inflicted gun shot wound. His son Andrew Caballiero hasn’t been located and a search is still underway for the newborn.

Pasco deputies are currently assisting the Miami Police Department in searching a rural area of Blanton near I-75. Deputies say the truck Caballeiro was driving had no car seats in the vehicle.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a body they believe to be Caballeiro’s was found near the van, but said “there is no sign of the baby.”

Nocco said one person reported seeing a blond woman sitting in the vehicle Caballeiro was driving and said his agency is hoping the infant was handed off to that woman.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS VAN IN THE LAST 48 HOURS? If so, you need to contact local law enforcement and let them know where. The timeline of where this van went could be key to finding baby #AndrewCaballeiro. #AmberAlertFL @PascoSheriff pic.twitter.com/MqoVd6mRBJ — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) January 30, 2020

“I sit here and pray to god, that is true and that she has the baby,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “If that woman is out there, please come forward, I promise you all we care about is little Andrew is okay.”

Nocco said investigators found some old receipts and a pacifier found in the van and are working with the witness to get a sketch out of the blonde woman, but asked people to keep an eye out.

“That baby may be anywhere in the state,” Nocco said.

Sheriff Nocco said the van could have been in this area as early between 3 and 5 Tuesday afternoon. So they’re asking for anyone who may have seen it driving anywhere to notify their local law enforcement in hopes of piecing together a timeline that will hopefully lead them to baby Andrew.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office officials have suspended Jeep, Horse, and K-9 searches because it was too dark but tell 8 On Your Side they are still searching on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies.

