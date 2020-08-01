No Seabreeze this summer tough for region, restaurants

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Brian Jamieson moved to the area near Seabreeze Amusement Park about a year ago.

“I can actually see the Jackrabbit from my front porch,” Jamieson said.

“And then this year,” continued Jamieson, “It’s devastating. I can’t believe it – it’s like a ghost town.”

This summer, Seabreeze Amusement Park will not reopen due to COVID-19, the amusement park announced Thursday.

Restaurants around Seabreeze, like Shamrock Jack’s on Culver Road, benefit from the close proximity to the amusement park.

“We find ourselves getting repeat customers every year,” said Mark Petzing, the restaurant’s manager. “You get to know them, and their families and their kids, and it’s really sad we won’t get to see some of them this year.”

“You don’t realize how much you miss it until it’s not there,” added Petzing.

“I think we’re all sad about it,” said Aimee Rock, the general manager of Union Tavern, another restaurant, located across the street from Seabreeze. “We miss the screams, and the lights and the sounds, and the people that it brought to us. So it’s a little devastating, at the same time, we’re here for them and we support them.”

Seabreeze said the amusement park is planning ahead for 2021, including a celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Jack Rabbit roller coaster.