No one struck during officer-involved shooting on State Street

A concerned citizen called 911 on Wednesday evening notifying the Rochester Police Department of three men walking on the 500 block of State Street in which one of the men had a firearm.

All three males took off when officers tried to speak with them. One of the males was on a bicycle and the other male was on foot.

During the encounter, one of the males did brandish and discard a handgun. Officers gave verbal commands to the male to drop the handgun. The male discarded the handgun and fled on foot.

One of the officers involved observed the male brandish a handgun and fired a shot at the male.

No one was struck and no one was injured the incident.

The officer who fired the shot, stayed with the handgun while the other two officers took the male into custody without incident in the area of Vincent Street and Smith Street.

This is still an active investigation. Officers have two individuals in custody related to this incident and one individual remains outstanding.