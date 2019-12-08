No one injured in Rochester attic fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A crew with the Rochester Fire Department was called to an attic fire on Sunday afternoon in Rochester on Warsaw Street.

Upon arrival, crews were told everyone had exited the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the attic but there was water damage to the lower floors.

According to firefighters, as a precaution, the house’s power was cut.

Firefighters said the house’s occupant is staying with family, and the property was turned over to the owner.

No injuries to firefighters or occupant were reported. The fire is still under investigation.