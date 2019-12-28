No one injured in house fire on Costar Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A house in Rochester caught fire Friday evening on Costar Street.

Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department rescued two residents who were trapped inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters said the fire spread from the first floor to the second floor and was beginning to extend to the attic.

According to firefighters, an additional engine company was called to assist with providing a safety team and with extinguishing the fire.

The fire caused extensive damage to all floors of the home.

AMR evaluated the two residents, who were rescued from the roof, and said neither were injured due to fire crews being able to respond to the scene so quickly.

The fire is under investigation by RFD’s fire investigation unit.