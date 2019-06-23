No one injured in house fire on Bock Street

A crew from the Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire on Bock Street on Saturday evening at around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from the attic.

Two neighbors reported to the firefighters that they had entered the home to check on occupants but didn’t locate anyone inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, limiting the amount of damage to the house.

Firefighters said there was water damage throughout the lower floors.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to two adults.

The RFD Fire Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.