ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Steko Avenue during the early morning hours Sunday.

Firefighters say the house is a two-story, single-family home. When crews arrived, they reported an outside electrical fire in the back of the house. According to firefighters it appears the fire involved the electrical service to the residence and had extended into the exterior wall.

Crews found fire extension into the basement and first floor.

“The fires were quickly extinguished and additional crews searched the structure and did not find anybody home,” the RFD said. “It took firefighters roughly 15 minutes to place the fire under control.”

Crews say there were no injuries to any civilian or firefighter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.