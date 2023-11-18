ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to an overnight fire Saturday on Lyell Avenue near Glide Street at around 3 a.m. When firefighters arrived to the scene they saw heavy fire coming out of the roof of what they called a “mix occupancy storefront.”

“Due to tight security (roll down metal doors and sliding protective gate), gaining entry to the front of the structure was a challenge,” firefighters said.

Fire crews were able to gain entry in the back of the structure and began extinguishing the fire from both sides. RG&E was called for impinged electrical lines near the structure shortly after the firefighters arrived to the scene.

An ambulance was called for a man who was reported unconscious inside his vehicle on the back of the structure’s parking lot. According to the RFD, unrelated to the fire, he was determined to have been asleep. RPD was called to assist with this man in addition to traffic control.

Firefighters where called out of the structure and initiated an exterior attack shortly before 3:30 a.m. According to the RFD, the structure was ventilated via windows.

About 20 units were called to the scene. No injuries were reported. The fire was put under control at 4:38 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation. Fire crews were at the scene for almost two hours.