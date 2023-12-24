WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out overnight Saturday in Webster at the Li-Cycle warehouse on Boulter Industrial Park at around 12:33 a.m.

Webster Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Vorndran said no one was injured during the fire and the structure did not sustain any damages.

The fire started in an area of the building where batteries are stored. Li-Cycle is in charge of the cleanup. Firefighters were at the scene until 7:30 a.m.

The Monroe County Fire Bureau is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.