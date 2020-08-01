No one injured in car fire on Durnan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department say no one was injured during a car fire that took place on Saturday shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters said upon their arrival they saw a fully involved car fire in a driveway next to a house on Durnan Street.

According to crews at the scene, the fire extended to the house upon their arrival and the residents of the house exited safely.

It took fire crews about 15 minutes to control the fire in the vehicle and structure.