No one injured in apartment fire on Flower City Park

Firefighters from the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire on Friday evening in Rochester on Flower City Park. The fire crew said the structure was a three-family residence with one apartment on the first floor and two apartments upstairs. .

Firefighters said the fire occurred in the apartment on the first floor which was occupied by two adults. The upstairs apartment was occupied by a woman and her two daughters.

RFD said the second apartment on the second floor was vacant.

Firefighters said an adult in the first-floor apartment recognized that some power went out and went downstairs to reset the breaker. When she returned she noticed smoke coming from the enclosed porch.

All occupants had exited the structure prior to RFD arrival.

First units on scene reported seeing smoke coming from the side of the house. Crews were able to confine the fire to the porch on the first floor. There was smoke damage throughout the first floor.

Power could not be restored due to electrical concerns.

The Red Cross is providing assistance for three adults and two children. The RFD Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation.

No injuries were reported and four cats were rescued from the first-floor apartment.

A smoke detector located in the first-floor apartment failed to alert.

Firefighters said if it wasn’t for both the occupants exiting immediately after noticing the odor of smoke and the quick response by RFD units, injuries and further significant damage could have resulted.