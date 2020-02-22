No one injured during rollover on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers responded to a rollover crash Saturday that took place on the 1100 block of Culver Road at around 4:30 a.m.

Officers said that the two vehicles involved were traveling southbound on Culver Road when one vehicle tried to pass the other and, while doing so, struck that vehicle it was trying to pass.

The vehicle that was struck ended up hitting a street pole and flipped onto its side.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to Rochester General Hospital for observation.

There were no injuries as a result from this crash.