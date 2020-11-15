No one injured during house fire on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a house on Sherman Street in Rochester on Saturday evening.

The Rochester Fire Department said firefighters advanced a line to a second floor bedroom and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Fire crews said they noticed damage in the bedroom that was not related to the fire. Two windows were smashed out, a television was destroyed, and other belongings in the room were broken and thrown about.

According to the RFD, fter talking to the tenant, it was determined the fire and property destruction might have been related to a domestic dispute.

There were no injuries and the tenant was able to remain in the home.

The fire remains under investigation. The Rochester Police Department is investigating, as well.