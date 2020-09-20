No decision made on if MAC football will return this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the Big 10 announced its plans earlier this week to bring back football this fall, other conferences seem to be reevaluating their decisions and the Mid-American Conference is one of them.
There still is a chance we could see the MAC restart football this fall and that of course includes UB.
MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher released the following statement after conference Presidents met today:
“The Mid-American Conference Council of Presidents met this morning. Return to play models in the sport of football were reviewed. No decisions were made and we will continue examination of this matter during a meeting next week (date/time to be determined).”