No decision made on if MAC football will return this fall

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold walks the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Coach Lance Leipold interjects when asked how quickly it took him to turn around a two-win team to being on the verge of winning 10 games for the first time since the University at Buffalo began tracking football records. “Quickly? I don’t know if it seems like quickly some days,” Leipold said with a chuckle, referring to the two years that have passed since the Bulls bottomed out in his second season on the job. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the Big 10 announced its plans earlier this week to bring back football this fall, other conferences seem to be reevaluating their decisions and the Mid-American Conference is one of them.

There still is a chance we could see the MAC restart football this fall and that of course includes UB.

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher released the following statement after conference Presidents met today:

“The Mid-American Conference Council of Presidents met this morning. Return to play models in the sport of football were reviewed. No decisions were made and we will continue examination of this matter during a meeting next week (date/time to be determined).”