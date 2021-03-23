No arrests yet in September mass shooting, investigation ‘still moving’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six months after the mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester, police have yet to make any arrests. Investigators say at least 15 guns were fired on that September night, killing Jarvis Alexander and Jaquayla Young — and wounding 14 others. It happened at a house party with upwards of 100 people.

Police say there are still a number of challenges in the way when it comes to solving this crime, but there has been progress. They say this wasn’t a case of one or two people firing rounds into a crowd, but instead at least 15 people, perhaps more, firing 60 gunshots.

“A lot of work has been done in the last six months,” says Investigator Melissa Frasca, RPD Major Crimes Unit.

Frasca says the Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting happened due to a ‘domino effect.’ He says a fight broke out at this party and to stop that, someone fired a gun into the air, causing over a dozen other people to take out their guns, and start firing.

“Ballistically, it’s just a nightmare trying to match up what guns fired what shots, and where those shots went,” says Investigator Thomas Cassidy, RPD Homicide Investigative Section.

Investigators say they’ve spoken with over 100 witnesses and are still piecing together evidence from the night of September 19th.

A look at the crime scene and numbers identifying key evidence

Cassidy says everyone saw something, but not all witnesses saw the same thing. Those witnesses have not led to any arrests, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any people of interest. Waiting, Cassidy says, can be a strategy.

“It could be more advantageous for us to sometimes wait until we have an entire case,” says Cassidy.

Jamie Paul lives on Pennsylvania Ave. and was home the night of the shooting with her 1-year-old son. She wishes the case was solved. “Being a part of that, and being a first-time mom, I (have to) get my son away from this,” she says.

“With the magnitude of this case, there’s still a lot more to do,” says Sgt. David Joseph in the Major Crimes Unit.

Joseph doesn’t have a timeline on when this will all be solved. He says much of that depends on more people coming forward. “The main thing in this isn’t so much ‘when’ but when we in fact can go forward and make some arrests,” he says.

The investigators did say Tuesday, the parents of Jarvis and Jaquayla would like closure in this case. If anyone has any information, please contact the police.

To leave information with RPD, click here. From their webpage: If you know anything about any criminal activity, call Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. No one will ask your name and you may earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest. You will not be required to testify and you will not be identified. Remember, YOU can make a difference!