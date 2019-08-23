Nine-year-old girl alerts adults, saves day

"Fog" around neighbor's house turns out to be smoke

GREECE, NY (WROC-TV)

She’s just nine years old, and she spotted the first signs of a fire at her neighbor’s house.

“Yeah i was sitting eating breakfast and then i look out the window and I started seeing the smoke but i thought it was fog,” says Victoria Brice.

Victoria told her grandmother right away, who then called 911.

“We got there within two to five minutes,” says Fire Chief Steve Mills with the Ridge Road Fire Department.

When responders got to the scene, they woke the family and helped them evacuate.

“I just saw it from my window I was like a house is smoking and I was like woah that was crazy,” says Victoria’s cousin Dominic.

Chief Mills says Victoria noticing the smoke and the family calling for help interrupted the fire’s spread. “Fire once it gets going, it just doubles in size for every minute.”

While the fire turned out to be a smoking bird’s nest on wires near the house, chief mills says Victoria’s actions are the kind that save lives. He says if you see something, say something.

“It’s really important to look out for fires,” adds Victoria.