ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Keller’s Kat Rescue and Nine Spot Brewing are teaming up March 4 for the Mews & Brews event to help raise money for veterinary expenses at Keller’s Kats Rescue. Pint glasses will be available for $10 each including a free beer.

Mews & Brews will take place at Nine Spot Brewing on Monroe Avenue from 12-4 p.m.

The event will also include basket raffles. Raffle tickets cost $20 which has 25 tickets per sheet.

Keller’s Kat Rescue has more than 30 gift baskets with various themes. The drawings will be at 3 p.m. The winners will be posted on the rescue’s Facebook page.