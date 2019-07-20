Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad is nominated for an Emmy

(CBS) – The Nike commercial that featured civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been nominated for a 2019 Emmy award.

The ad, titled “Dream Crazy,” went viral upon release September for its uplifting message, but it was also met with controversy because of Kaepernick’s previous protests on police brutality and racial inequality during the national anthem.

Nike’s two-minute spot was nominated in the outstanding commercial category on Wednesday. The winners will be revealed on September 22.

Kaepernick, who joined Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign last year, narrates the commercial showing young athletes striving to be the best version of themselves. It also features stars like Serena Williams and LeBron James.

“Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” he said in the ad.

The ad initially received backlash with some customers burning apparel and vowing to never buy from the company again. Despite the backlash, Nike’s stock soared and added nearly $6 billion to the company’s value.

Months after the Kaepernick ad, Nike released other socially and politically charged ads, including a recent one featuring the world champion U.S. women’s national soccer team.